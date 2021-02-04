Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 17,858,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 29,799,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

RIOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 4.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

