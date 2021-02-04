Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

