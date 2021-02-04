Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
