RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $430.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $345.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RNG. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.65.

RNG stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $392.85. 9,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,764. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $405.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.25.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at $61,060,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 179.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

