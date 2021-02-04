Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

REI opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.63.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Ring Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

