Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 4,726,198 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,255,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $730.00 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,182 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,277,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 334,730 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.