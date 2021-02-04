Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RICOY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. 177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 0.89. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

