Richard R. Green Sells 1,784 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Stock

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

SJR.B traded down C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.39. 1,500,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,806. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.47. Shaw Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$17.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.77%.

SJR.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.94.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

