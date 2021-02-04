RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the energy company on Saturday, May 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

RGCO stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $191.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

