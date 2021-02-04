Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

REXR opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.