Reviewing STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) & Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 20.82% 5.02% 2.14% STAG Industrial 26.59% 5.32% 2.94%

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and STAG Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.30 $52.50 million $1.76 12.57 STAG Industrial $405.95 million 11.38 $49.28 million $1.84 16.83

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than STAG Industrial. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial pays out 78.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and STAG Industrial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and STAG Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 STAG Industrial 1 3 4 0 2.38

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. STAG Industrial has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.98%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than STAG Industrial.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.