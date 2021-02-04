Reviewing Brady (NYSE:BRC) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ)

Brady (NYSE:BRC) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Brady alerts:

This table compares Brady and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 10.11% 13.80% 10.22% Jason Industries N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Brady and Jason Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.08 billion 2.23 $112.37 million $2.11 21.92 Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Jason Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Brady has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brady and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 2 0 2 0 2.00 Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brady presently has a consensus target price of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.71%. Given Brady’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brady is more favorable than Jason Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brady beats Jason Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients; and custom wristbands for use in theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational signage and markings, asset tracking labels, first aid products, facility safety and personal protection equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.