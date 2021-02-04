Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Insider Aubrey Rankin Sells 33,119 Shares

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $859,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aubrey Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15.

Shares of RVNC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 301,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,378. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.