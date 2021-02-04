Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Up 29.9% in January

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after purchasing an additional 928,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 871,227 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,770,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,792,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,088,000 after purchasing an additional 608,225 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

QSR traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $60.16. 1,088,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

