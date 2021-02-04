ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $305,640.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RMD stock opened at $203.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ResMed by 535.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 225.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,966,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 104.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,989,000 after buying an additional 121,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

