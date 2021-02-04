Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Immunovant (IMVT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT):

2/3/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $52.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Immunovant was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/2/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Immunovant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Immunovant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/17/2020 – Immunovant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/16/2020 – Immunovant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/11/2020 – Immunovant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 2,942,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.65.

Get Immunovant Inc alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.