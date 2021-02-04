Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Koppers (KOP)

Koppers (NYSE: KOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/1/2021 – Koppers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

1/29/2021 – Koppers had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Koppers had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Koppers had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Koppers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

12/18/2020 – Koppers had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $741.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Koppers Holdings Inc alerts:

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $8,051,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,993,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 221.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 117,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 21.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.