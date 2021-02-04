Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.25.

NYSE SHW opened at $701.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $698.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.