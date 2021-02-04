Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.
The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS.
NYSE SHW opened at $701.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $698.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.
Recommended Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.