Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Roper Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.42. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.40.

Shares of ROP opened at $401.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.