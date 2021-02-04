Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PPL Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PPL in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPL’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

PPL stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.