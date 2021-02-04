Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BayCom Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

BCML has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BayCom by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BayCom by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BayCom by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

