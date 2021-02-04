Replay Acquisition (NYSE:RPLA) Trading Up 0.1%

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 427,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 495,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $580,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 618,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,405 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

About Replay Acquisition (NYSE:RPLA)

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

