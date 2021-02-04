Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $131,674.85 and approximately $13.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.71 or 0.01067148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.60 or 0.04654838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.