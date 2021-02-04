renBTC Price Hits $38,000.77 (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, renBTC has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $614.13 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $38,000.77 or 1.00217307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00056141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00065496 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00237579 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039933 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 16,161 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

