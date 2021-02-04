Renasant Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Renasant stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Renasant has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Renasant by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Renasant by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

