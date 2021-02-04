Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading Up 20.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) were up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.25 to $6.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Remark traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 13,143,330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 6,008,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Remark by 421,000.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Remark by 131.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Remark by 758.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $387.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

