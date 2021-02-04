Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Update

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Remark from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $387.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,481,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 817,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

