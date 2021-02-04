Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,200 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 773,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $124.10. 4,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.94.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $1,110,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

