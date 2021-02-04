Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Up 19.8% in January

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

NYSE:RGA traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 506,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $155.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

