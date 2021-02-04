Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%.

RGS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.71. Regis has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

Get Regis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.