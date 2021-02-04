Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $491.18 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.62 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

