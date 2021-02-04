Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Short Interest Down 13.6% in January

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth $2,060,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 145,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,286 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,795. The stock has a market cap of $423.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

