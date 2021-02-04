Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Up 7.5%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) shares shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 416,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 831,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REPH. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth $32,000. XTX Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the third quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth $63,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.