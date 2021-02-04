Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

1/20/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

1/19/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $60.00.

12/18/2020 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $60.00.

12/7/2020 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,747,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,463,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 127,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

