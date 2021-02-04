Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/1/2021 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

1/29/2021 – PagSeguro Digital is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

1/14/2021 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

12/16/2020 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PAGS traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.52. 113,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,884. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $23,978,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,738.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 101,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

