Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

NYSE:O opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.