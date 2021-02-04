Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

RLGY opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Realogy has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.78.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Realogy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

