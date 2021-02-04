Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLLMF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Real Matters from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of RLLMF opened at $13.54 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

