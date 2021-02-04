Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 664.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 50,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,218. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

