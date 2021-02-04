Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Rayonier updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.41 EPS.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. 520,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,804. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $785,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

