Raymond James Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

