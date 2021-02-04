Raymond James Lowers HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $14.90 on Monday. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $409.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HBT Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 292,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HBT Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HBT Financial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

