Ravencoin (RVN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58.93 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $207.51 million and $58.93 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00065522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00148479 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.01324905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054563 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,061,105,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

