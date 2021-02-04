Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $44,971.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 60.6% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00146377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00089978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00040802 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,036,975,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

