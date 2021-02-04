Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.46. Approximately 321,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 290,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Raven Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,407,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 626,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,569 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 234,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

