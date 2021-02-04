Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 235,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 223,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $318.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $48,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 145,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

