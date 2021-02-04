RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 404,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. Analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

