R1 RCM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,156 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,293% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

