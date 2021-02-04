QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,267. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.