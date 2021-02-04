Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.