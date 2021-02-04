Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.84

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and traded as low as $30.60. Quebecor shares last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 4,060 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

